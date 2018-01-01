Welcome to Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw is a welcome island in a prairie sea, a rough diamond with surprising charm. From grassroots beginnings as a Canadian Pacific Railway outpost, the town grew steadily in size and infamy, earning a reputation for rebellion, corruption, brushes with the Ku Klux Klan and even slavery. In the days of US Prohibition, it was a haven for Al Capone and his gang, who used it as a base for smuggling whiskey across the border on Soo Line trains to Chicago. (Ironically, the grand old train station is now a liquor store.)

Read More