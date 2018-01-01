Welcome to Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw is a welcome island in a prairie sea, a rough diamond with surprising charm. From grassroots beginnings as a Canadian Pacific Railway outpost, the town grew steadily in size and infamy, earning a reputation for rebellion, corruption, brushes with the Ku Klux Klan and even slavery. In the days of US Prohibition, it was a haven for Al Capone and his gang, who used it as a base for smuggling whiskey across the border on Soo Line trains to Chicago. (Ironically, the grand old train station is now a liquor store.)
Today's Moose Jaw bears little resemblance to its wild past, although it has done well to memorialize the fascinating stories of less respectable days. It's also known as 'Little Chicago' for its well preserved art-deco buildings, colorful murals and lurid past.
