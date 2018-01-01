Welcome to Trois-Rivières
Founded in 1634, Trois-Rivières is North America's second-oldest city north of Mexico, but you'd never know it: a roaring fire that swept through in 1908 left little of the city's historic looks. Still, the city center, right on the north shore of the St Lawrence River, is not without charms and some bona fide tourist attractions. A riverfront promenade leads to the oldest section of town along Rue des Ursulines.
The name, by the way, is a misnomer as there are only two, not three, streams here. There are, however, three branches of the Rivière St Maurice at its mouth, where islands split its flow into three channels.
