Welcome to Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke is the commercial center of the area, a bustling city that's perfect for refueling on modern conveniences before returning to the Eastern Townships. The historic center, 'Vieux Sherbrooke,' sits at the confluence of two rivers and is bisected by Rue Wellington and Rue King, the main commercial arteries. Highlights include the city’s small but well-conceived Musée des Beaux-Arts, with works by Québécois and Canadian artists, and the 18km Réseau Riverain walking and cycling path along the Rivière Magog, which starts at Blanchard Park, west of downtown.