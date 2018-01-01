Welcome to Nunavik

This is Québec's northern limits, a land a tad smaller than France, yet only populated by around 13,000 people living in 14 villages. Hundreds of kilometers of tundra separate them from one another, and no roads join them. Almost 90% of the population is Inuit; the remainder includes Cree, Naskapis and white Québécois. This surreal territory stretches from the 55th to the 62nd parallel, bordered by Hudson Bay to the west, the Hudson Strait to the north and Ungava Bay and the Labrador border to the east.

Read More