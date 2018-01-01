Welcome to Mauricie

Mauricie is one of Québec's lesser-known regions, despite being in a strategic spot halfway between Montréal and Québec City. Stretching 300km from Trois-Rivières north to Lac St Jean, it follows the flow of the mighty Rivière St-Maurice, which for centuries has been the backbone of the area's industrial heritage. Logs were being driven down the river to the pulp and paper mills until as recently as 1996. Centuries earlier, the region had given birth to the country's iron industry; the original forge is now a national historic site. Industry still dominates the lower region, but things get considerably more scenic after the river reaches the Parc National du Canada de la Mauricie.

$142.15 Outdoor Activities

Snowmobile Tour and Rental 1 hour from Montreal

Tours start at 9h30 and 13h30 every day.Our base is 1 hour from dowtown Montreal, on the road to Quebec city (highway 40 east) at Domaine du lac St-Pierre in Louiseville (75 rang du lac st-pierre est).Roundtrip transport from Montreal to Louiseville is available ($).At your arrival, you will be giving snowmobile equipment to keep you dry and warm even in the coldest temperature (boots, pants, jacket, glove, helmet and hood).The guide will brief you to ``how to drive a snowmobile`` and security. Snowmobile is very easy to drive and stable. The guide will ride at your speed and make sure the group follow in order.During the tour, you will stop in a typicle snowmobile relay for a drink ($). You will discover the Mauricie region and see lakes, forest, field and mountains.2000$ deposit/snowmobile is required in case of damage.
