Welcome to Île Aux Coudres

Quiet and rural, Île Aux Coudres feels remarkably remote. The hills of the north shore are never far from view, but this is nonetheless a place to forget the rest of the world. A 'coudriers,' by the way, is a small hazelnut tree, and the island is blanketed in bucolic woods. In the southwest corner, Anse de l'Église (Church Bight) is a small, postcard perfect curve in the coastline fronted by a small village and Catholic church.