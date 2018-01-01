Best of Ottawa Tour plus Helicopter Ride

Tour includes: A comprehensive tour of Parliament Hill (dependent upon scheduled political events and the time of year) Going on a behind the scenes, insider’s tour of the Royal Canadian Mint An adrenaline pumping 10-minute helicopter ride that flies over Ottawa and Gatineau Relaxing, yet adventurous 1.5-hour river cruise down the Ottawa River where you will see over 55 of the city’s “must see” landmarks and sites (cruise availability depends upon weather and only runs from May until mid-October) Experienced tour guide who provides fun facts about the city or gives recommendations for things to see or do Tour is capped at seven people to give you a private, intimate feel Complimentary pick up and drop off anywhere in downtown Ottawa Adventure seekers young and old will walk away with memories that will last a lifetime when they take part in The Ultimate Ottawa Tour for Thrill Seekers. This heart-racing, unforgettable 5 hours guided tour will have you hiking across the land, flying high above the city, and cruising down the river to capture glimpses of all the city’s “must see” attractions, sites, and landmarks. Before the tour even starts, we make a memorable impression by having our personal tour guide pick you up from a hotel or other location in downtown Ottawa. Our tour guide will whisk you away to your first stop – Parliament Hill. At Parliament Hill, you will have plenty of time to explore the historic buildings and halls where past and present politicians have debated and discussed some of the most important topics. Free time will be given at Parliament Hill where you can walk through the courtyards and grounds or capture amazing photos of the Gothic-style architecture. The adventure continues with a trip to what can only be described as a “modern-day treasure trove”. Once at The Royal Canadian Mint you will be given an insider’s tour that very few people get to go on. On the tour, you will be taken behind the scenes to see where the country’s famous coins are made on a daily basis. Next comes the part every thrill seekers has been waiting for – the helicopter tour. You will board a private helicopter that will take you on a 10-minute flight over Ottawa and Gatineau. Not only will your heart be pumping while you are flying high, but you will be able to get a unique view of the area’s most popular sites. Even thrill seekers need a little rest and relaxation at the end of the day which is why we end the tour with a 1.5-hour river cruise. Leisurely floating down the Ottawa River you will be given the opportunity to look at over 55 different riverside sites. At the end of the tour, our complimentary shuttle will navigate Ottawa’s busy streets and take you directly back to your downtown hotel.