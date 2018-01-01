Welcome to Gatineau
Top experiences in Gatineau
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Gatineau activities
Ottawa City Tour by Land and Water
Meet on the banks of the Ottawa River at Parliament Hill to begin your guided adventure through Ottawa and Gatineau. Colloquially known as “The Hill,” Parliament Hill serves as the seat of Canada’s federal government and is one of the city’s most visited attractions. You’ll learn more of these informative and entertaining tidbits after you board the amphibus, where a bilingual guide in French and English offers a full hour of humorous narration about the picturesque sites that dot your tour route. You’ll ride past Mill Street Brewery and the Canadian War Museum before crossing the river on Pont du Portage bridge into Gatineau, home to the Canadian Museum of Civilization and the Maurice Richard Statue—the last famous site you’ll hit before you drive right into the river!The amphibus gently eases into Ottawa River, where you can admire the sites you passed on land from an entirely different perspective. As you are propelled in a loop around the water, catch a glimpse of three of Ottawa’s striking bridges and Major’s Hill Park, home to the National Gallery of Canada and its iconic glass and granite façade. After you complete your nautical adventure, it’s back on land and across one of those bridges to the heart of Ottawa. Ride past other top Ottawa sights such as the prime minister’s residence, the tin-covered steeples of Ottawa’s Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica, and the bustling streets of ByWard Market. End the scenic journey across the Rideau Canal and back at Parliament Hill, where you bid adieu to your amphibus, newly armed with a greater appreciation for Ottawa’s streets and sights.
Best of Ottawa Tour plus Helicopter Ride
Tour includes: A comprehensive tour of Parliament Hill (dependent upon scheduled political events and the time of year) Going on a behind the scenes, insider’s tour of the Royal Canadian Mint An adrenaline pumping 10-minute helicopter ride that flies over Ottawa and Gatineau Relaxing, yet adventurous 1.5-hour river cruise down the Ottawa River where you will see over 55 of the city’s “must see” landmarks and sites (cruise availability depends upon weather and only runs from May until mid-October) Experienced tour guide who provides fun facts about the city or gives recommendations for things to see or do Tour is capped at seven people to give you a private, intimate feel Complimentary pick up and drop off anywhere in downtown Ottawa Adventure seekers young and old will walk away with memories that will last a lifetime when they take part in The Ultimate Ottawa Tour for Thrill Seekers. This heart-racing, unforgettable 5 hours guided tour will have you hiking across the land, flying high above the city, and cruising down the river to capture glimpses of all the city’s “must see” attractions, sites, and landmarks. Before the tour even starts, we make a memorable impression by having our personal tour guide pick you up from a hotel or other location in downtown Ottawa. Our tour guide will whisk you away to your first stop – Parliament Hill. At Parliament Hill, you will have plenty of time to explore the historic buildings and halls where past and present politicians have debated and discussed some of the most important topics. Free time will be given at Parliament Hill where you can walk through the courtyards and grounds or capture amazing photos of the Gothic-style architecture. The adventure continues with a trip to what can only be described as a “modern-day treasure trove”. Once at The Royal Canadian Mint you will be given an insider’s tour that very few people get to go on. On the tour, you will be taken behind the scenes to see where the country’s famous coins are made on a daily basis. Next comes the part every thrill seekers has been waiting for – the helicopter tour. You will board a private helicopter that will take you on a 10-minute flight over Ottawa and Gatineau. Not only will your heart be pumping while you are flying high, but you will be able to get a unique view of the area’s most popular sites. Even thrill seekers need a little rest and relaxation at the end of the day which is why we end the tour with a 1.5-hour river cruise. Leisurely floating down the Ottawa River you will be given the opportunity to look at over 55 different riverside sites. At the end of the tour, our complimentary shuttle will navigate Ottawa’s busy streets and take you directly back to your downtown hotel.