Peer quizzically into display cases full of spiles, buckets, taps and tanks, see aboriginal artifacts related to early syrup production, or check out the short film Liquid Gold of Spring. Exhibits are super dated, some even need dusting, but they're also super informative. Who knew that it takes 40 liters of sap to yield 1 liter of maple syrup?

Located in the basement of the old mill, in the village center.