Welcome to St Jacobs & Around

For some exposure to Mennonite ways, drive 6km north of Waterloo along King St N to the historic river village of St Jacobs – don't be surprised if you pass a horse and buggy along the way. The town has become an artsy-craftsy tourist trap (wanna learn how to make a quilt?), but the original stone buildings and fantastic market retain a steadfast charm.

Read More