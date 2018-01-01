Welcome to St Jacobs & Around
For some exposure to Mennonite ways, drive 6km north of Waterloo along King St N to the historic river village of St Jacobs – don't be surprised if you pass a horse and buggy along the way. The town has become an artsy-craftsy tourist trap (wanna learn how to make a quilt?), but the original stone buildings and fantastic market retain a steadfast charm.
About 8km north of St Jacobs up Hwy 86, Elmira is a working Mennonite town. The main street feels like it's caught in a time warp: black buggies rattle past, the scent of cattle fills the air, and bonnets, braces and buttons are de rigueur.