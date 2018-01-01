Welcome to Niagara Peninsula Wine Country
The Niagara Peninsula adheres to the 43rd parallel: a similar latitude as northern California and further south than Bordeaux, France. A primo vino location, the mineral-rich soils and a moderate microclimate are the perfect recipe for viticulture success. A visit to the area makes an indulgent day trip or lazy weekend, with haughty old vineyards and brash newcomers competing for your attention.
Touring the vineyards by car is the best way to go. There are two main areas to focus on: west of St Catharines around Vineland, and north of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) around Niagara-on-the-Lake. Regional tourist offices stock wine-route maps and brochures, which are also available at winery tasting rooms.