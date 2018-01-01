Welcome to Cochrane to Moose Factory & Moosonee
Time has not been kind to little Cochrane, whose raison d'être is the Polar Bear Express – the whistle-stop train shuttling passengers north to the remote recesses of James Bay. Cochrane doesn't pretend to be a dainty tourist destination and, in a way, that honesty is refreshing. Evidence of harsh, long winters is conspicuous in this windswept town, but despite the inhospitable winters, the largely Francophone population is warm and accommodating.
Moosonee and Moose Factory sit near the tundra line, and are as far north as most people ever get in eastern Canada. Expeditions further north will undoubtedly involve floatplanes, canoes, snowmobiles, dogsleds or snowshoes.
The railway reached Moosonee in 1932, about 30 years after it was established by Révillon Frères as a trading post. The neighboring island of Moose Factory is a small Cree settlement and the historic site of the Hudson's Bay Company trading hub founded in 1672.