Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds, and SEA LIFE Admission

Orlando's I-Drive 360 Complex is home to Central Florida's newest attractions. With this 3-attraction ticket, you can visit the following ones. The Coca-Cola Orlando EyeCurrently the tallest observation wheel on the East Coast of the United States, the Eye features 30 air-conditioned, windowed capsules that hold a maximum of 15 people each and provide peaceful views of Orlando, giving you a welcome respite from the city's crowds and heat. Hop aboard your capsule and soar into the sky to admire the downtown Orlando skyline and surrounding landscape from a new perspective. Enjoy bird’s-eye views of sprawling theme parks, many lakes, lush greenery and even Cape Canaveral on the Atlantic coast if it's a clear day. During the 25-minute rotation, use your capsule's iPad as an informative guide to learn fun facts about Orlando's landmarks and environment in multiple languages.Madame Tussauds This famous wax museum showcases more than 200 lifelike wax figures of sports, film and history legends. As there are no ropes or barriers to the attractions, you can touch and be photographed right next to wax versions of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Warhol, Rihanna, Jimmy Fallon and Serena Williams. Start your tour by discovering how the wax figures are made and learning about the flagship location in London. As you travel back 200 years to when Marie Tussaud first opened the doors to her Baker Street bazaar, hear the dramatic story of her life and the legacy she left behind, accompanied by authentic props from the archives. Learn how measurements for the wax figures are taken, and see the detailed sculpting, the intricate molding procedure and the painstaking finishing touches that are required to complete a figure. Feel actual celebrity hand casts, and have your own hand cast in wax for a personal memento of your visit (own expense). Then make your way to seven themed rooms (listed below) where you’ll meet your favorite A-listers, athletes and politicians.SEA LIFE AquariumSEA LIFE provides you with a mix of education, marine conservation and hands-on fun. Diverse ocean species are displayed within authentically themed habitats, influenced by the surroundings of Florida's subtropical environment. With more than 30 fascinating displays and 5,000 creatures, plus an ocean tank and video theater, there’s something for every member of your family. Passionate about preserving marine habitats and the species that live in them, the informative staff at SEA LIFE Orlando celebrates everything about the sea. The aquarium hosts shark and ray feedings as well as educational demonstrations throughout the day. Learn about successful breeding programs for sharks and endangered creatures like seahorses, and discover how the aquarium supports worldwide conservation projects.