Welcome to Collingwood & Blue Mountain

Pretty lakeside Collingwood and neighboring Blue Mountain, a handsome ski resort and summer playground, have become a year-round mecca for those who enjoy activity with their scenery. The area is called Blue Mountains; the resort is called Blue Mountain. If healthy outdoorsy pursuits aren't your thang, why not sink your teeth into the Apple Pie Trail, a delicious excuse to see Ontario's picturesque apple country (steamy lake air creates perfect growing conditions) while tasting one delicious apple pie after another.