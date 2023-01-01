Rossignol Cultural Centre

This brilliantly oddball museum explores the eclectic fascinations of local photographer Sherman Hines, born in Liverpool in 1941. There are halls of taxidermy animals, cases of gorgeous indigenous beadwork, walls of Hines' beautiful photography (including some from his Mongolian adventures), the interior of a Halifax apothecary and – most bizarre of all – a room dedicated to outhouses around the world.

If you love it so much you don't want to leave, an authentic Mongolian yurt (with en-suite bathroom) is available next to the museum for a donation of $100 per night.