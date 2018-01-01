Welcome to Liverpool
There is plenty to see and do in historic Liverpool, one of the South Shore's larger centers. It's a pretty town with some fine heritage architecture, and is well situated for exploring several gorgeous beaches, as well as Kejimkujik National Park (69km to the north) and its Seaside Adjunct (32km southwest), but lacks a little of the seaside charm found in villages to its north.
Top experiences in Liverpool
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.