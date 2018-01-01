Welcome to Hay River

Blue-collar Hay River, settled as a fur-trading post in 1868, is the territory's second-largest town and an important rail terminus, lake harbor and freight-distribution nexus. It's a useful service center rather than a drawcard in itself. The nicest part of town is the original settled area, Vale Island, with a picturesque beach on the impossibly large Great Slave Lake. There's good fishing, boating and dogsledding available. Downtown is dominated by the highway and an out-of-place residential tower. Across the river is a Dene reserve.