Welcome to Fort Smith

On a high bluff above the Slave River, friendly Fort Smith has been the gateway to the North for years, situated at the end of a portage route around the Slave River rapids. The Hudson's Bay Company set up shop here in 1874 and, until Yellowknife became the territorial capital in 1967, it was the administrative center for most of Canada's northern territories. Today it remains a government hub and headquarters of Wood Buffalo National Park, Canada's largest protected area. Two-thirds of the residents are Cree, Chipewyan or Métis.