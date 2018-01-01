Welcome to Fort Simpson
In the local tongue, Fort Simpson is Liidlii Kue, meaning 'Where Two Rivers Meet' – the voluminous Liard and Mackenzie Rivers being the waterways in question. For centuries, the Dene used to gather here to trade, before the Hudson Bay Company established a fur-trading post in 1822, followed by the priests and the gold-seekers. Today, with an easygoing blend of Dene, Métis and European cultures, it's the regional hub, has all services and is the gateway to nearby Nahanni National Park Reserve.
Top experiences in Fort Simpson
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.