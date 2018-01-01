Welcome to Fort Simpson

In the local tongue, Fort Simpson is Liidlii Kue, meaning 'Where Two Rivers Meet' – the voluminous Liard and Mackenzie Rivers being the waterways in question. For centuries, the Dene used to gather here to trade, before the Hudson Bay Company established a fur-trading post in 1822, followed by the priests and the gold-seekers. Today, with an easygoing blend of Dene, Métis and European cultures, it's the regional hub, has all services and is the gateway to nearby Nahanni National Park Reserve.