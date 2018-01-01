Welcome to Caraquet
The oldest of the Acadian villages, Caraquet was founded in 1757 by refugees from forcibly abandoned homesteads further south. It's now the quiet, working-class center of the peninsula's French community. Caraquet's colorful, bustling fishing port, off Blvd St-Pierre Est, has an assortment of moored vessels splashing at the dock. East and West Blvd St-Pierre are divided at Rue le Portage.
It's a self-proclaimed 'cultural capital of Acadia'; each August the town is the proud host of the massive Festival Acadien, a historic occasion that celebrates their survival.
