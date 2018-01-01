Welcome to Ucluelet

Threading along Hwy 4 through the mountains to the west coast, you'll arrive at a junction sign proclaiming that Tofino is 33km to your right, while just 8km to your left is Ucluelet. Sadly, most still take the right-hand turn, which is a shame, since sleepier 'Ukee' has more than a few charms of its own (especially in the culinary department) and is a good reminder of what Tofino was like before tourism arrived.