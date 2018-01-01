Orcas Island Whale Watching

Our Orcas Island Whale Watching tours depart from Eastsound and cruise out through the San Juan Islands. Experience nature first hand with our knowledgeable captains and naturalist guides, who have advanced degrees in biology, geology, and more. We pride ourselves on our fleet of small, high speed vessels with small groups- never carrying more than 30 passengers. The Blackfish Fleet are the fastest in the region: our newest vessel the Blackfish III is the first Marine Ambulance in Washington State!On our Orcas Island tours we will often pass by local landmarks like Patos Island Lighthouse, Sucia Island,Turn Point Lighthouse, Monarch Head on Saturna Island, Lime Kiln Lighthouse, and even venture as far as Victoria or Vancouver BC if it means seeing Orca! While traveling through the most beautiful scenery of the Pacific Northwest, we search for Orcas, Humpbacks, Grays, and more. We often encounter seals, porpoises, sea lions, otters, and more. Birds abound in our region as well! We almost always see Bald Eagles, and we frequently see Common Murres, Black Oystercatchers, Rhinoceros Auklets, Surf Scoters, Ancient Murrelets, and many diverse marine species. We occasionally find Tufted Puffins and even endangered Marbled Murrelets. Seasonally hundreds of other bird species migrate through and overwinter in the Salish Sea.We are proud to guarantee whale sightings on our tours from April through early September. We are so confident in our ability to find whales because the numbers speak for themselves: In 2015 we had 100% sighting success on over 1400 tours! We have the fastest boats so we can get to where the whales are, from Victoria to Vancouver and everywhere in between!