Rockies Classic Summer Tour (4 days)

Day 1:Vancouver to Revelstoke 8:00am – Depart Vancouver Visit Othello tunnels Enjoy a number of sights travelling through the Fraser Valley and stop at Othello tunnels (weather permitting) Travel through the Okanagan Valley Check-in to the hotel in Revelstoke Option to join your guide for a party at the pub Day 2:Revelstoke to Banff Depart Revelstoke in the morning Stop at Roger’s Pass Visit one the most famous Canadian Lakes – Lake Louise Visit Moraine Lake or Emerald Lake Option to go canoeing for an additional cost (seasonal) Sightseeing tour in the town of Banff among the highlights are visits to Banff Ave, Bow Falls and Banff Springs Hotel Option to visit Sulphur Mountain Gondola for amazing views Check into your hotel on Banff Avenue Free time in the evening for dinner and shopping or option to go to the Banff Hotsprings (additional cost) Option to join your guide for a party at the bar – enjoy VIP entrance with your DCT wrist band Day 3:Banff to Valemount, BC Breakfast in the hotel Travel the Icefields Parkway and enjoy a number of sights Visit Peyto Lake (weather permitting & seasonal) Tour through the Columbia Icefields and option take part in the world renowned SnoCoach tour (additional cost) Stop in the town of Jasper Check in to your hotel in Valemount Enjoy a cowboy ranch experience and BBQ dinner (included) Day 4:Valemount to Vancouver Enjoy Breakfast this morning and depart Valemount Option to go on a River Safari Bear Tour in Blue River this morning Visit Spahats Falls & Dutch lake Lunch stop in Clearwater Rest stop in Hope Visit Othello Tunnels (seasonal) Return to Vancouver at approximately 7:30pm Please note after July this trip is ran in the reverse direction.