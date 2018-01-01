Welcome to Revelstoke
It's more than worth a long pause as you pass on Hwy 1, which bypasses the town center to the northeast. The main streets include 1st St and Mackenzie Ave.
Top experiences in Revelstoke
Revelstoke activities
Full-Day Whitewater Rafting on Kicking Horse River
Enjoy a day of thrills and heart-pumping action on a Kicking Horse River whitewater rafting tour. The Kicking Horse River runs through the Yoho National Park in the picturesque Canadian Rockies, and in addition to its natural rafting conditions, it also contains man-made "spiral tunnels" to enhance your whitewater rafting experience. While on the river, keep your eye out for wildlife including mountain goats, elk, wolverines, bald eagles and more! All three tour options are well-suited for all experience and fitness levels; you must be a minimum height of 4'11" (149.8 cm) and weight of 90 lbs (41 kg). Full Day Rafting Trip: Your day begins on the calmer sections of the Kicking Horse River in Yoho National Park. Spend the morning rolling along glacial waters and learning to work as a team. Following your riverside BBQ lunch (see lunch menu in the Itinerary section below), your afternoon is spent tackling the Class 3 and Class 4 rapids of the Middle Canyon. Half Day Rafting Trip: If you want to experience whitewater rafting but lack the time for a full-day adventure, the half day whitewater rafting tour is the answer, providing just the right amount of fun! Enjoy 7 miles (12 km) of rafting on the Middle Canyon of the Kicking Horse River with Class 3 and Class 4 rapids. This trip is ideal if you are driving in from Banff, Lake Louise, Revelstoke or Radium and don't want to rise early.
Rockies Classic Summer Tour (4 days)
Day 1:Vancouver to Revelstoke 8:00am – Depart Vancouver Visit Othello tunnels Enjoy a number of sights travelling through the Fraser Valley and stop at Othello tunnels (weather permitting) Travel through the Okanagan Valley Check-in to the hotel in Revelstoke Option to join your guide for a party at the pub Day 2:Revelstoke to Banff Depart Revelstoke in the morning Stop at Roger’s Pass Visit one the most famous Canadian Lakes – Lake Louise Visit Moraine Lake or Emerald Lake Option to go canoeing for an additional cost (seasonal) Sightseeing tour in the town of Banff among the highlights are visits to Banff Ave, Bow Falls and Banff Springs Hotel Option to visit Sulphur Mountain Gondola for amazing views Check into your hotel on Banff Avenue Free time in the evening for dinner and shopping or option to go to the Banff Hotsprings (additional cost) Option to join your guide for a party at the bar – enjoy VIP entrance with your DCT wrist band Day 3:Banff to Valemount, BC Breakfast in the hotel Travel the Icefields Parkway and enjoy a number of sights Visit Peyto Lake (weather permitting & seasonal) Tour through the Columbia Icefields and option take part in the world renowned SnoCoach tour (additional cost) Stop in the town of Jasper Check in to your hotel in Valemount Enjoy a cowboy ranch experience and BBQ dinner (included) Day 4:Valemount to Vancouver Enjoy Breakfast this morning and depart Valemount Option to go on a River Safari Bear Tour in Blue River this morning Visit Spahats Falls & Dutch lake Lunch stop in Clearwater Rest stop in Hope Visit Othello Tunnels (seasonal) Return to Vancouver at approximately 7:30pm Please note after July this trip is ran in the reverse direction.
Rocky Mountains & Calgary Stampede
Day 1: Vancouver to Revelstoke ● 8:00am – Depart Vancouver ● Visit Othello tunnels ● Enjoy a number of sights travelling through the Fraser Valley and stop at Othello tunnels (weather permitting) ● Travel through the Okanagan Valley ● Check-in to the hotel in Revelstoke ● Option to join your guide for a party at the pub Day 2: Revelstoke to Banff to Calgary ● Depart Revelstoke in the morning ● Stop at Roger’s Pass ● Visit one the most famous Canadian Lakes – Lake Louise ● Visit Moraine Lake or Emerald Lake ● Sightseeing tour in the town of Banff ● Option to visit Sulphur Mountain Gondola for amazing views ● Drive to Calgary and check into your hotel ● Free time to enjoy the Calgary nightlife Day 3: Calgary Stampede ● Free day to spend at the world famous Calgary Stampede! (General Admission Included) Day 4: Calgary to Vancouver ● Depart in the morning and drive straight back to Vancouver returning at approximately 9:00pm