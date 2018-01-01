Vancouver & Alaska by Ferry & Rail

What’s better than seeing the coastal areas of Canada and Alaska? Seeing it by train and ferry to give you the full land-and-sea experience of this amazing region. This 15-day trip takes advantage of both local trains and small ferries to create an authentic – not to mention memorable – journey up the coast and around Alaska. You’ll check out the highlights of Seward, Anchorage, and Denali while on the Alaskan Railroad, with plenty of chances to stretch your legs to explore the terrain firsthand. Rail, boat, mountains, cities – who says you can’t have it all?