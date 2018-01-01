Welcome to Osoyoos

Once-modest Osoyoos has embraced an upscale future. The town takes its name from the First Nations word soyoos, which means 'sand bar across'; even if the translation is a bit rough, the definition is not: much of the town is indeed on a narrow spit of land that divides Osoyoos Lake. It is ringed with beaches, and the waters irrigate the lush farms, orchards and vineyards that line Hwy 97 going north out of town.

