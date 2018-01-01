People and Civilizations of the Grassfields

Day 1: Upon arrival in Yaoundé, you are welcomed and transferred to hotel Meumi Palace for dinner and overnight. Day 2: Yaoundé- Batoufam- Bandjoun: Today we drive from Yaoundé to Ebepda. We'll stop at the Sanaga Bridge and admire local people extracting sand in the river. Then continue on to West Region, and stop to visit the Chief Palace of Batoufam; we will have a meeting with the King before departing to Bandjoun. Overnight at “Centre Climatique de Bandjoun” Day 3: Bandjoun- lac Mbapit- Foumban: After breakfast, we'll drive to Foumbot and trek to visit the “mystical lake of mount Bapit”. We'll then continue on to Foumban to discover the rich and exceptional culture of the Bamoun people. Dinner and overnight at Baba hotel. Day 4: Foumban- Petponoun- Bamendjing: Today will involve an excursion to the Petponoun Touristic Center. We'll enjoy lunch at the center and contine on to visit the Bamendjing Dam. Overnight at “Centre touristique de Bamendjing”. Day 5: Bamendjing- Bamenda- Bamessing- Babungo: Today we'll visit the village Bagam and continue to Bamenda. We'll visit the city and will then continue towards the Sabga Hills to Bamessing. Here, we'll visit the pottery and drive to Babungo for overnight at the Fon’s Palace. Day 6: Babungo- Bamenda: Today is a full day of visiting different touristic attractions in the Kingdom of Babungo, then we drive to Bamenda to overnight in Hotel Ayaba. Day 7: Bamenda – Dschang: Drive from Bamenda to Dschang, stopping to visit the Metche waterfalls. We will visit the museum of civilization here, and have a relaxing time in the evening. Overnight at “Centre Climatique de Dschang”. Day 8: Dschang- Buea: Today, we'll drive through the cliff of Santchou to the Moungo area. We will visit large plantations of banana, pineapples, coffee, cocoa, palm oil, rubber tree, and more. We will visit the capital of South West Region on the foot of Mount Cameroon. Relax in the evening and overnight in Mountain hotel. Day 9: Buea- Limbe: After breakfast, we'll drive to Limbe via the tea plantations, and continue to Bimbia. We'll visit the residue of the historic slave trade site. Return to Limbé, dinner and overnight at “Atlantic beach hotel”. Day 10: Limbe- Douala: This morning we'll swim in the Atlantic Ocean, and visit the botanic gardens and zoo. After this we will depart from Lumbe to Douala for overnight at Jet hotel.Day 11: Douala- Home or Yaounde: Free relaxation in the morning, and shopping in the afternoon. Then, you'll be transferred to the airport for your return flight home.