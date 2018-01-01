Welcome to Bamenda
Top experiences in Bamenda
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bamenda activities
Ring Road Tour
Day 1: Arrival in Yaoundé. Upon arrival, you're welcomed and transferred to hotel Meumi Palace or similar. Dinner and overnight. Day 2: Yaoundé- Bamenda After breakfast, drive to Bamenda with stops on the way to visit several touristic attractions. Dinner and overnight at Ayaba hotel. Day 3: Bamenda- Bafut- Wum Today will include an excursion to the Bafut Kingdom; here we will visit the Bafut Royal Palace. We will then contine to Wum visiting the Mentchum waterfalls on the way. In the evening, we'll visit one of the local bars and join the people in drinking the locally brewed beer from corn or others. Dinner with a local family and overnight at hotel “Bon Séjour”. DAY 4: Wum- Lac Nyos Drive to Lac Nyos, with stops on the way to chat with locals and understand the traditions, cultures, and history of the area. Visit the Lac Nyos and surrounding villages. Overnight at Lac Nyos Hotel. Day 5: lac Nyos- Misaje Today we will drive to Misaje, stopping to visit attractions along the way. We will visit the Kings Palace at Misaje, and listen to the stories of their ancestral lineage, and you'll get to view the traditional art and craft of the kingdom. In the evening, we will visit a local bar and share a drink with the people. Dinner with a local family and overnight in the village Auberge. Day 6: Misaje- Lake Oku- Babungo Next, we drive through Noni to the Lake Oku. Here, we visit Mount Kilum Ijim, the second highest mountain of Cameroon with its incredible richness in wildlife and biodiversity. Enjoy the Oku landscapes and visit the Lake Oku. Continue to Babungo and visit the Palace museum. Meeting with the King of village. Relaxation in the evening, dinner and overnight in Babungo Palace. Day 7: Babungo- Bamenda- Yaoundé Today we will drive to Ndop, and visit the Bamessing pottery. Our drive from Ndop includes an impressive view of the Sabga Hills. Continuation to Yaoundé and overnight at Meumi Palace Hotel. Day 8: Yaoundé- Home In the morning, we will visit the city of Yaoundé and discover the national museum. After lunch, we'll stop at the handicraft center for some souvenirs before transferring to airport for your return flight. End of tour.**We strongly urge booking at least two weeks in advance to guarantee your spot in the description.
People and Civilizations of the Grassfields
Day 1: Upon arrival in Yaoundé, you are welcomed and transferred to hotel Meumi Palace for dinner and overnight. Day 2: Yaoundé- Batoufam- Bandjoun: Today we drive from Yaoundé to Ebepda. We'll stop at the Sanaga Bridge and admire local people extracting sand in the river. Then continue on to West Region, and stop to visit the Chief Palace of Batoufam; we will have a meeting with the King before departing to Bandjoun. Overnight at “Centre Climatique de Bandjoun” Day 3: Bandjoun- lac Mbapit- Foumban: After breakfast, we'll drive to Foumbot and trek to visit the “mystical lake of mount Bapit”. We'll then continue on to Foumban to discover the rich and exceptional culture of the Bamoun people. Dinner and overnight at Baba hotel. Day 4: Foumban- Petponoun- Bamendjing: Today will involve an excursion to the Petponoun Touristic Center. We'll enjoy lunch at the center and contine on to visit the Bamendjing Dam. Overnight at “Centre touristique de Bamendjing”. Day 5: Bamendjing- Bamenda- Bamessing- Babungo: Today we'll visit the village Bagam and continue to Bamenda. We'll visit the city and will then continue towards the Sabga Hills to Bamessing. Here, we'll visit the pottery and drive to Babungo for overnight at the Fon’s Palace. Day 6: Babungo- Bamenda: Today is a full day of visiting different touristic attractions in the Kingdom of Babungo, then we drive to Bamenda to overnight in Hotel Ayaba. Day 7: Bamenda – Dschang: Drive from Bamenda to Dschang, stopping to visit the Metche waterfalls. We will visit the museum of civilization here, and have a relaxing time in the evening. Overnight at “Centre Climatique de Dschang”. Day 8: Dschang- Buea: Today, we'll drive through the cliff of Santchou to the Moungo area. We will visit large plantations of banana, pineapples, coffee, cocoa, palm oil, rubber tree, and more. We will visit the capital of South West Region on the foot of Mount Cameroon. Relax in the evening and overnight in Mountain hotel. Day 9: Buea- Limbe: After breakfast, we'll drive to Limbe via the tea plantations, and continue to Bimbia. We'll visit the residue of the historic slave trade site. Return to Limbé, dinner and overnight at “Atlantic beach hotel”. Day 10: Limbe- Douala: This morning we'll swim in the Atlantic Ocean, and visit the botanic gardens and zoo. After this we will depart from Lumbe to Douala for overnight at Jet hotel.Day 11: Douala- Home or Yaounde: Free relaxation in the morning, and shopping in the afternoon. Then, you'll be transferred to the airport for your return flight home.