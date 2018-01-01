11-Day Cambodia Adventure Tour

Day 1 - BangkokMake your way to the Stray Bangkok Shop by 4pm to collect your tickets to Siem Reap and be briefed on tomorrow's express journey to Siem Reap. Day 2 - Bangkok to Siem ReapLeave Bangkok by 9am on an unguided connection across the border to vibrant Siem Reap. In early evenings you will meet your Tour Leader to learn more about the next day's activities and the adventure ahead. Day 3 - Siem ReapSpend the day on a full day guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Angkor temples rated one of the worlds number one landmarks. By evening you will get to enjoy a truly unique performance and dinner at the local not-for-profit Phare Circus.Day 4 - Siem Reap to Battambang (homestay)Head to the picturesque countryside where you’ll stay in a local Cambodian family’s home to experience rural village life first-hand. Often considered a highlight, you’ll meet your hosts, share a traditional meal with them, explore the local community and nearby rice paddies.Day 5 - Battambang to SihanoukvilleFrom the heart of rural life we travel to the coast, visiting the busy markets and floating village in Kompong Chhnang on the way to our next stop in popular seaside town of Sihanoukville.Day 6 and 7 - Two free days in SihanoukvilleToday is yours to kick back and relax in Cambodia's premier beach location. Hang out on the beach, go swimming, diving or snorkelling, take a Khmer cooking class or hop on an island boat tour to check out beautiful Koh Rong and the other nearby islands just off shore.Day 8 - Sihanoukville to KampotJust a short drive to the riverside town of Kampot allows you a free afternoon for optional activities such as: visit the fascinating salt and pepper farms, go cycling or trek in the Bokor National Park. A relaxing sunset boat cruise on the Kampot River is included this evening.Day 9 - Kampot to Phnom PenhFrom Kampot we head inland for the bustling Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. In the afternoon we take a tour of the infamous Khmer Rouge S21 Prison and Killing Fields to learn more about Cambodia's sobering history. Day 10 - Phnom Penh to Siem ReapLeave Phnom Penh early for an express return to Siem Reap, giving you time in the evening to spend one more memorable night on Pub Street.Day 11 - Siem Reap to BangkokSay goodbye to Cambodia and make your way across the Thai border on an unguided public bus connection organised by your Tour Leader. Your trip officially comes to an end when you arrive back in Bangkok in the evening.Accommodation: 9x Guesthouses/Hotels/Hostels (2-3 star), 1x Village HomestayActivities: Refer to inclusions