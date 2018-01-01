Popular Ratanakiri Province (ខេត្តរតនគិរី) is a diverse region of outstanding natural beauty that provides a remote home for a mosaic of peoples – Jarai, Tompuon, Brau and Kreung minorities, plus Lao.

Read More

Adrenalin activities abound. Swim in clear volcanic lakes, shower under waterfalls, or trek in the vast Virachey National Park. Tourism is set to take off, provided the lowland politicians and generals don’t plunder the place first. Hopefully someone will wake up and smell the coffee – there’s plenty of that as well – before it’s too late.

Roads in Ratanakiri are not as impressive as the sights. In the dry season, prepare to do battle with the dust of ‘red-earth Ratanakiri’, which will leave you with orange skin and ginger hair. The roads look like a papaya shake during the wet season. The ideal time to explore is November, after the rains have stopped and before the dusty season begins.

Read Less