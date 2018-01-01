Welcome to Praia
Top experiences in Praia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Praia activities
Departure Transfer from Praia dos Carneiros to Recife Airport
After a great time in one of the best beaches in Brazil, you deserve to finish your trip in style. Your driver will be waiting for you at your hotel in Praia dos Carneiros. Relax and enjoy this transfer from Carneiros to the International Airport of Recife through the best route directly in a double air-conditioned vehicle with TV, DVD, and Wi-Fi. This service offers safety, punctuality and comfort.
Day Trip to Praia dos Carneiros from Boa Viagem, Pina or Piedade
Your tour begins with a pick up from your hotel in Recife at around 8am.Then we will drive south to Praia dos Carneiros on board of a comfortable, air conditioned vehicle which has tv and dvd to show you more of our region and some interesting insights. We will stop in a restaurant in Carneiros which will be our meeting point to then get on board of the boat. Here you can get some food too. of course!Enjoy a 2-hour ride on a Catamaran, big boat with music. After this amazing boat tour you will have approximately 2-hour of free time to have a meal (not included), do some water activities or simply relax and enjoy at your pleasure. At around 3 o´clock in the afternoon we will take you back to your hotel.Take plenty of sunscreen, hats and other protective clothing, and, oh yes, do not forget to bring you swimming suits!
Hortelao and Ribeira das Calhaus: Guided Hiking Tour from Tarrafal
Meet your guide at the hotel reception and drive to Hortelao. Embark on a easy walk to get to the view point of Ribeira das Calhaus then around 10:30am continue a drive to Karbirim and see the incredible rock formations. Drive to Ribeira Prata and learn about catchupa cooking and enjoy lunch in a private house before exploring the green valley and it's surroundings. Around 3pm, drive to Praia dos Franceses and spend some free time on it's sandy beach. At 4pm continue to Ribeira Brava and conclude your tour back in your hotel around 6pm.