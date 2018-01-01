Day Trip to Praia dos Carneiros from Boa Viagem, Pina or Piedade

Your tour begins with a pick up from your hotel in Recife at around 8am.Then we will drive south to Praia dos Carneiros on board of a comfortable, air conditioned vehicle which has tv and dvd to show you more of our region and some interesting insights. We will stop in a restaurant in Carneiros which will be our meeting point to then get on board of the boat. Here you can get some food too. of course!Enjoy a 2-hour ride on a Catamaran, big boat with music. After this amazing boat tour you will have approximately 2-hour of free time to have a meal (not included), do some water activities or simply relax and enjoy at your pleasure. At around 3 o´clock in the afternoon we will take you back to your hotel.Take plenty of sunscreen, hats and other protective clothing, and, oh yes, do not forget to bring you swimming suits!