Welcome to Vitosha Nature Park
As well as being a popular ski resort in winter, the nature park is popular with hikers, picnickers and sightseers on summer weekends, and receives around 1.5 million visitors a year. There are dozens of clearly marked hiking trails, a few hotels, cafes and restaurants and numerous huts and chalets. Other draws include a centuries-old monastery in the hills above the suburb of Dragalevtsi and a fascinating 'stone river' at Zlatnite Mostove.
Top experiences in Vitosha Nature Park
Recent articles
Vitosha Nature Park activities
Vitosha Mountain Hike with Bulgarian Food Tasting Private Tour from Sofia
A professional guide will take you from your hotel to the Vitosha Mountain where your hiking tour will start. Vitosha is the first park in Bulgaria and on the Balkan Peninsula. The territory of the mountain includes Vitosha nature park that encompasses the best known and most frequently visited parts with a variety of pictures hiking routs. Not only that, but you will also have the chance to see Sofia from above and try a traditional Bulgarian breakfast. After enjoying the beautiful nature you will head back to Sofia and learn more about the ancient and historical spots. The first stop will be at Boyana church. It is a medieval Bulgarian Orthodox church situated in the outskirts of Sofia. In 1979, the building was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Last, but not least, is a stop at the National History Museum. The National Historical Museum in Sofia is Bulgaria's largest museum. It was founded on 5 May 1973. A new representative exhibition was opened in the building of the Court of Justice on 2 March 1984, to commemorate the 13th centenary of the Bulgarian state. The museum was moved in 2000 to the former primary residence of the dictator and last communist leader Todor Zhivkov at Boyana, and currently contains over 650,000 objects connected to archaeology, fine arts, history and ethnography, although only 10% of them are permanently exhibited.
Vitosha Mountain and Lake near Sofia Private Full Day Trip
Around the lake, you can simply walk and enjoy the beautiful nature, away from the noise of the big city. There you can walk and submerge in the beautiful nature, an hour or so and you will be completely restored both physically and emotionally. Around the lake, there are hiking trails, several park areas with coffee shops and restaurants. What you may just opt for is a lunch at a restaurant overlooking the magnificent lake. All restaurants offer cozy atmosphere and delicious Bulgarian dishes – grilled meat, homemade potatoes, fresh salads, fried fish and cold beer. In the afternoon you will head to Vitosha which is the first park in Bulgaria and on the Balkan Peninsula. The territory of the mountain includes Vitosha nature park that encompasses the best known and most frequently visited parts. The foothills of Vitosha shelter resort quarters of Sofia and Knyazhevo quarter which has mineral springs. There are so many paths from which you can choose to hike that are ever so pictures and unforgettable. Not only that, you will have the chance to see Sofia from above as well.