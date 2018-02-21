Vitosha Mountain Hike with Bulgarian Food Tasting Private Tour from Sofia

A professional guide will take you from your hotel to the Vitosha Mountain where your hiking tour will start. Vitosha is the first park in Bulgaria and on the Balkan Peninsula. The territory of the mountain includes Vitosha nature park that encompasses the best known and most frequently visited parts with a variety of pictures hiking routs. Not only that, but you will also have the chance to see Sofia from above and try a traditional Bulgarian breakfast. After enjoying the beautiful nature you will head back to Sofia and learn more about the ancient and historical spots. The first stop will be at Boyana church. It is a medieval Bulgarian Orthodox church situated in the outskirts of Sofia. In 1979, the building was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Last, but not least, is a stop at the National History Museum. The National Historical Museum in Sofia is Bulgaria's largest museum. It was founded on 5 May 1973. A new representative exhibition was opened in the building of the Court of Justice on 2 March 1984, to commemorate the 13th centenary of the Bulgarian state. The museum was moved in 2000 to the former primary residence of the dictator and last communist leader Todor Zhivkov at Boyana, and currently contains over 650,000 objects connected to archaeology, fine arts, history and ethnography, although only 10% of them are permanently exhibited.