One of Bulgaria’s four major ski resorts, southerly Pamporovo enjoys plenty of blue skies above its spruce-lined pistes. As is the case with Bansko, the country's premier spot in the Pirin Mountains, the ruthless quest for expansion has left Pamporovo’s forests scarred, and has littered its skyline with cranes and an ever-increasing number of apartment blocks. But unlike Bansko, there’s no historic nucleus, just a resort that sprawls along kilometres of pedestrian-unfriendly roads.

Outside busy winter season, Pamporovo is quiet (except for its many building sites); and its lack of a meaningful centre and non-skiing attractions means it can be quietly skipped during the summer.

