Welcome to Chepelare

Encircled by forested hills and scented with pine, low-key Chepelare is a calmer alternative to skiing hub Pamporovo, 11km south. The village spreads along the Chepelare River, with abundant guesthouses and a couple of museums to browse when you aren't on the slopes. The ski area is limited, but boasts one of Bulgaria’s longest ski runs. A small trickle of cyclists and hikers pass through during summer, when the village is very quiet.