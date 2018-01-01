Welcome to Madara
A striking rock carving, the Madara Horseman, has secured this quiet village's place in history. Madara, 15km east of Shumen, was an important town for the horse-riding, nomadic Thracians around 7000 years ago, and was later settled by the Romans. Madara was also a key location during the 7th-century foundation of the Bulgarian state. Though the village is languid today, it remains famous for its archaeological reserve: caves, chapels and the horseman, which was carved dramatically into the cliff face during the 8th-century Bulgar khanate.
The reserve is also an excellent place for walkers, with trails up to a ruined fortress offering sweeping views over white cliffs that jut from tangles of forest, and a tapestry of green fields.
