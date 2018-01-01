Welcome to Tryavna

Famous for its dexterous woodcarvers, whose work has graced churches and mansions across Bulgaria, Tryavna is a relaxing day trip from Veliko Târnovo or Kazanlâk (respectively, a 60- and 90-minute drive). Bulgaria’s 19th-century glory days come alive along Tryavna’s romantic bridges and cobbled streets, lined with National Revival–period homes. Amid tourists clinking glasses in numerous mehanas (taverns), Tryavna’s centuries-old woodcarving tradition lives on in the artisans who still train here.