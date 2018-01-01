Welcome to Troyan

Colourful pottery, plum brandy and a serene monastery are Troyan's calling cards. Along with woodcarving, tanning and metalwork, pottery helped the town rise to acclaim during the Bulgarian National Revival period. Troyanska kapka pottery, decorated with an unmistakable swirling-droplet design, is a popular souvenir that's sold around Bulgaria.

Modern Troyan has a grand communist-era square, and wood-beamed houses leaning over the Beli Osâm River. Though major attractions are few, it's an agreeable place in which to pause on the way to Troyan Monastery (which actually stands south of Oreshak village, 5km east of Troyan), or as a way station between prettier Karlovo and Lovech.

