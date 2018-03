Welcome to Stara Zagora

As a business city and major road and rail connection, Stara Zagora (meaning 'old beyond the mountains') doesn't loom large on tourist itineraries. Nonetheless, this bubbly city is a fine place to stop for a night or two: the dining scene is superb, pedestrianised streets lined with trendy cafes lead right to Roman ruins, and there are numerous parks in which to idle. It's best known for Zagorka, a leading Bulgarian beer that has been brewed here since 1902.