Rose Festival in Karlovo 2018

We start the day early from Sofia because the rose-picking ritual starts in the morning before the sun dries the rose petals. 9:00 Rose-picking in the rose gardens around Karlovo or Kazanlak. This beautiful ritual has been celebrated for over a century and includes local singing and dancing performances. 10:00 Karlovo main square will be the scene for many local dances, singing and performance in traditional costumes. The performances are different every day. There will be singing, dancing and roses all over the town! You will have seats, from which you can enjoy the festival. During the day you will see how the rose oil is extracted and try some rose oil products. You will have the chance to buy some cosmetics We will then have a quick lunch and in the late afternoon we will drive back to Sofia. Return to Sofia around 19:00.