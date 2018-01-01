Welcome to Karlovo
Top experiences in Karlovo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Karlovo activities
Rose Festival in Karlovo 2018
We start the day early from Sofia because the rose-picking ritual starts in the morning before the sun dries the rose petals. 9:00 Rose-picking in the rose gardens around Karlovo or Kazanlak. This beautiful ritual has been celebrated for over a century and includes local singing and dancing performances. 10:00 Karlovo main square will be the scene for many local dances, singing and performance in traditional costumes. The performances are different every day. There will be singing, dancing and roses all over the town! You will have seats, from which you can enjoy the festival. During the day you will see how the rose oil is extracted and try some rose oil products. You will have the chance to buy some cosmetics We will then have a quick lunch and in the late afternoon we will drive back to Sofia. Return to Sofia around 19:00.