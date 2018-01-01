Welcome to Hisar

There's something in the water in Hisar: a near-miraculous cocktail of minerals, if this spa town's healing reputation is to be believed. Hisar (also known as Hissar or Hisarya) has been famed for its mineral waters since Roman times, when it was named Diokletianopolis (after the Emperor Diocletian). Most visitors are here either to fill bottles directly from its 16 springs, or to ease into the silky waters at hotel spas. Just as invigorating is the sight of Hisar's Roman ruins, including more than 2.3km of walls and towering fortress gates, among the best preserved in Bulgaria.