Welcome to Sunny Beach

Bulgaria’s biggest purpose-built seaside resort, Sunny Beach (Slânchev Bryag) is the Black Sea coast’s hyperactive answer to the Spanish costas, and probably the most expensive place in the country. The appeal is clear, though, with several kilometres of sandy beach that attracts more international sun worshippers than any other resort in the country. The beach is one of Bulgaria’s finest, with every imaginable activity from minigolf to parasailing, and restaurants and clubs abound. If you’re just looking to top up your tan by day and go clubbing all night, this is the place to come. You won’t even notice that you’re in a country called Bulgaria.