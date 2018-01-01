Welcome to Kiten
Little Kiten, 5km south of Primorsko, is popular with Bulgarian tourists, and numerous hotel complexes have risen up in recent years. There’s no town centre as such, so all shops, restaurants and hotels are dotted along the roads between the two beaches; the biggest concentration is on ul Atliman, which is lined with restaurants and bars. Prices are higher here than in Primorsko.
The northern Atliman Beach is along a horseshoe-shaped bay, one of the prettiest along the Black Sea coast. South Beach, to the south of the centre, is sheltered and ideal for families with small kids. It has plenty of beachside cafes.
