Day Trip to Ulu Temburong National Park from Bandar Seri Begawan
Begin your Journey with an exhilarating ride on a public speed boats, weaving through the mangroves and passing the Brunei Bay area and even catch a glimpse of some wild life along the way such as monitor Lizards, crocodiles and Monkeys.Upon Arriving the rainforest lodge settle in for a quick morning tea serving local cakes and savories from the Temburong district, and after be fitted with life jackets and listen to a quick safety briefing by your guide before boarding a Longboat, also locally known as a Temuai and make your journey to the national Park.On the journey up river you are surrounded by untouched riverine rainforest and power through small rapids on the river before reaching the National Park Registration area, once registered, we will make our way through some muddy terrain before reaching the steps that lead to the canopy tower.After a good climb to the canopy, climb another 42m of vertical ladders of the canopy tower to gain an undisturbed 360 degree view of the oldest rainforest in the world.Make your back down and board the long boat to cool off at a nearby waterfall (subject to water level) before hopping back on the longboat and make your way back to the Rainforest lodge in time to freshen up and enjoy a locally cooked lunch.Once you have had your fill enjoy the surrounding of the rainforest lodge before heading back to town to catch your boat to Bandar but not without a stop to a local Iban longhouse on the way and see how the largest indigenous community in Temburong have lived for centuries with a modern twist.Hop on back the local speed boat and back to the capital where you can either catch some shut eye or enjoy the view on your way back to the capital.A tour not to be missed to catch the Best of what Temburong has to offer.7:30am: Take a water taxi from Bandar Seri Begawan through rivers, channels and mangrove islands in the early morning sun.8:15am: Arrive at Bangar Temburong, the regional capital.8:30am: Take an MVP or minibus from Bangar to Batang Duri.9am: Arrive at the Rainforest Lodge in time for morning tea, an introduction and safety briefing.9:30am: Take traditional longboats to Ulu Temburong National Park, travelling upstream through the rapids of the Temburong River.10:30am: Arrive at the National Park Center, register, then stroll along the elevated pathways of the lush Canopy Walkway and its amazing panoramic rainforest views.12:30pm: Enjoy a riverside lunch of traditional Malay dishes with a side order of swimming and relaxation.2pm: If the mood takes you, why not try rafting downstream?2:45pm: Return to the Rainforest Lodge by longboat or raft, for afternoon tea and to freshen up. 3:15pm: Transfer to Bangar, then take a water taxi back through the mangrove islands to Bandar Seri Begawan. 5pm: Arrive back at Bandar Seri Begawan, and civilisation.
Temburong Experience Full-Day Tour from Bandar Seri Begawan
You will travel by local water taxi from Bandar through a network of rivers and channels around the back of Brunei Bay. Pass by dense mangrove islands and possibly see some of the local wildlife that maybe enjoying the early morning sun rays or looking for some tasty morsels of food.Arrive in Bangar (Temburong) where you will have morning tea at a local restaurant. Your journey will continue from Bangar, the regional capital of Temburong and proceed further along the road to Bukit Patoi reserve. Walk along the wooden walkways to a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside and return to our Rainforest Lodge at Batang Duri for a tasty local lunch while overlooking the Temburong River. In the afternoon you will participate in some team building activities and afternoon tea. You will depart from Freme Rainforest lodge to Bangar and catch a water Taxi back to Bandar Seri Begawan.
Full Day Nature Excursion to Bukit Patoi Temburong
Your tour starts with pick up from your hotel and transfer to the jetty in the capital city where you will start off the day with a scenic boat ride which will take around 45 minutes passing the water village, mangrove and floating nipah palm forest, to reach Bangar Town. Upon arrival at Bangar town jetty, you will be taken to a local market before proceeding by car to the Bukit PatoiForest Recreational Park. The scenic drive which will take about 20 minutes will be passing government buildings, schools, military camp, residential areas and agricultural areas which will give you a glimpse of the local life style of the people of Temburong district.After registration at the park office, get pumped-up with a nature trek of 1600m to the summit of Bukit Patoi.Along the way, you will have the chance to see various types of local plants which some are endemic to Borneo Island only. If you are lucky, we will have some glimpse of the wild life as well as most of the mammals in the park are nocturnal and will only come out at night time.Upon reaching the summit of Bukit Patoi, catch the breath taking views of mile and miles of mass green tropical jungles as a reward for reaching the mountain top. We will have lunch at a hand-picked local restaurant in Bangar Town before proceeding back to Bandar Seri Begawan. This marks the end of your tour. The tour includes transfer services from your hotel.