Welcome to Valença

Valença is a colonial fishing town on the banks of the Rio Una, historically the site of Portuguese struggles with both indigenous tribes and the Dutch. For most it is simply the gateway to Morro de São Paulo, but locals know it as a center of shipbuilding: 15th-century techniques have been so well maintained that the town was chosen to produce a replica of the Spanish galleon La Niña for the American epic film 1492 (1992) about Christopher Columbus’ journey.

Read More

To see the building of traditional fishing boats in action, wander to the far end of the port, where the smell of sap and sawdust, old fish and sea salt mingles with the wonderful odor of nutmeg drying in the sun. For a good walk and a beautiful view, follow the river’s left bank upstream toward the Igreja NS de Amparo (1757) on the hill.

From the port, walk straight uphill to reach the pedestrian center of town. Keep going straight up along this main street, Rua Governador Gonçalves, to reach the bus station, about 1km from the port. There are several banks and internet cafés around town.

Read Less

Top experiences in Valença

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Valença activities

$137 Day Trips & Excursions

Morro de Sao Paulo Day Trip from Salvador

Morro de Sao Paulo, located on the island of Tinhare in the Bay of Camamu, is an enchanting location with fine beaches, crystal-clear waters and naturally forming tide pools. Enjoy a relaxing ferryboat ride from Sao Joaquim, a short bus trip to Valença and a quick speedboat journey before arriving at this natural paradise that attracts thousands of people from all over the world. You'll get the opportunity to visit the splendid beaches that are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Explore trails and go diving while you visit this unique location. You also have full access to all facilities.
See More Activities

Valença in detail

Toggle content visibility