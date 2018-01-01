Welcome to Valença
To see the building of traditional fishing boats in action, wander to the far end of the port, where the smell of sap and sawdust, old fish and sea salt mingles with the wonderful odor of nutmeg drying in the sun. For a good walk and a beautiful view, follow the river’s left bank upstream toward the Igreja NS de Amparo (1757) on the hill.
From the port, walk straight uphill to reach the pedestrian center of town. Keep going straight up along this main street, Rua Governador Gonçalves, to reach the bus station, about 1km from the port. There are several banks and internet cafés around town.
Morro de Sao Paulo Day Trip from Salvador
Morro de Sao Paulo, located on the island of Tinhare in the Bay of Camamu, is an enchanting location with fine beaches, crystal-clear waters and naturally forming tide pools. Enjoy a relaxing ferryboat ride from Sao Joaquim, a short bus trip to Valença and a quick speedboat journey before arriving at this natural paradise that attracts thousands of people from all over the world. You'll get the opportunity to visit the splendid beaches that are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Explore trails and go diving while you visit this unique location. You also have full access to all facilities.