Welcome to Aracaju

Though Aracaju's coastline attracts Brazilians for weekend getaways, the city isn't much of a draw for international tourists. Still, many travelers spend a night or two here while in transit between Alagoas and Bahia. Apart from the picturesque main square with its towering cathedral, the historic center is slightly run-down. The outlying beaches boast a seemingly endless number of restaurants and hotels to accommodate summertime crowds.