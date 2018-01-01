Welcome to Algodoal

The small fishing village of Algodoal on Ilha de Maiandeua, 180km northeast of Belém, has no cars or paved roads, and boasts expansive views over firm windswept beaches and a sometimes turbulent sea. A popular getaway for young Belenenses, Algodoal is jam-packed during a few frenetic months in the summer and over certain holidays, and quiet and virtually abandoned during down periods.