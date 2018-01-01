Welcome to Bihać

In central Bihać, a closely clumped church tower, turbe and 16th-century stone tower look very photogenic viewed through the trees across gushing rapids. And sitting at one of the riverside cafe-restaurant-cafes is delightful on a summer morning. But that's about all there is to detain you here apart from nearby Fethija Mosque, converted from a rose-windowed medieval church in 1595. Bihać could make a staging post for reaching Croatia's marvellous Plitvice Lakes, just 30km away. Otherwise visit the Una National Park information office then head down the lovely Una Valley with its gorgeous tree-shaded rapids, mossy waterfalls and world-class rafting.