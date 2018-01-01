4 Days Bolivia Private Luxury Tour with English Guide from La Paz Bolivia

1st Day:CHECK IN BOLIVIA - LA PAZ CITY TOUR (L,)-Pick up from the airport (according to itinerary of arrival), transfer to Hotel of 3 stars in La Paz, HOTEL ROSARIO-14:00 p.m. Pick up in private mobility and your English-speaking guide from your Hotel to carry out City Tour, through the urban city of La Paz, we will visit the MURILLO PLAZA, PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, CHURCH OF SAN FRANCISCO, and the main streets borne and visited by the city, we continue visiting Moon Valley, and we will experience the cable car ride. At the end of the service, we leave you at your Hotel to enjoy your rest at HOTEL ROSARIO, LA PAZ.2nd Day:LA PAZ - COPACABANA - UYUNI (B,L,D)-Pick up from the Hotel at 8:00 a.m, we head to Copacabana, to visit Lake Titicaca, in private boat and we also experience a visit in Botes de Totora, we will know the Aymara culture that predominates in this place, knowing the customs and experiences of all the local people. We went to visit the Isla del Sol, Isla de la Luna. -14:00 p.m. After our local lunch, we head back to the city of La Paz, after a 3-hour drive, to the international airport of El Alto and board the flight to Uyuni.-20:00 p.m. Arrival to the city of Uyuni, where we will be waiting for our private mobility to move us to the Salt Hotel LUNA SALADA, located on the shores of the Salar de Uyuni.3rd Day:UYUNI - SALAR DE UYUNI - LA PAZ (B,L,)-9:00 am. We pick you up from your Hotel in your private mobility to visit the train cemetery, where you can see ancient and old trains in ruins as the first locomotives that arrived in Bolivia, continue to the Town of Colchani and visit the manual processes of Salt , prepared by the community of the place, we enter the Uyuni Salt Flats, continue the journey until arriving at Incahuasi Island, where we will observe giant cactus and spectacular landscapes, and where we will enjoy a delicious lunch.We head to the Tunupa Volcano to see flamingoes, and enjoy the view of the Tunupa Volcano from the shores of the Uyuni Salt Flats.We return to Uyuni to enjoy the sunset with reflections and accompanied by special toasts for this unique and wonderful occasion.In our private drive we headed to the International Airport of Uyuni to board our flight back to La Paz.- 20:30 pm Arrival to La Paz and private transfer to Hotel of 3 stars, overnight at HOTEL GLORIA, LA PAZ BOLIVIA.4th Day:TIWANAKU - CHECK OUT BOLIVIA (B,L)-8:00 am We pick you up from your Hotel in your Private Mobility to direct us to visit the ruins of Tihuanaku in La Paz. we will know the gate of the Sun, Puma Punku and the museums that are in this archaeological site.-11:00 am We return to La Paz, to drive to the international airport of El Alto and leave it to board your flight back according to itinerary.-14:00 pm End of service