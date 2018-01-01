Welcome to Isla de la Luna
Most boats arrive on the eastern side of the island, where you'll find a visitor center, hostel and artisan stands. All of which may or may not be open. On the other side of the hill, the island’s main settlement has basic hotels, a store, soccer field and small chapel.
4 Days Bolivia Private Luxury Tour with English Guide from La Paz Bolivia
1st Day:CHECK IN BOLIVIA - LA PAZ CITY TOUR (L,)-Pick up from the airport (according to itinerary of arrival), transfer to Hotel of 3 stars in La Paz, HOTEL ROSARIO-14:00 p.m. Pick up in private mobility and your English-speaking guide from your Hotel to carry out City Tour, through the urban city of La Paz, we will visit the MURILLO PLAZA, PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, CHURCH OF SAN FRANCISCO, and the main streets borne and visited by the city, we continue visiting Moon Valley, and we will experience the cable car ride. At the end of the service, we leave you at your Hotel to enjoy your rest at HOTEL ROSARIO, LA PAZ.2nd Day:LA PAZ - COPACABANA - UYUNI (B,L,D)-Pick up from the Hotel at 8:00 a.m, we head to Copacabana, to visit Lake Titicaca, in private boat and we also experience a visit in Botes de Totora, we will know the Aymara culture that predominates in this place, knowing the customs and experiences of all the local people. We went to visit the Isla del Sol, Isla de la Luna. -14:00 p.m. After our local lunch, we head back to the city of La Paz, after a 3-hour drive, to the international airport of El Alto and board the flight to Uyuni.-20:00 p.m. Arrival to the city of Uyuni, where we will be waiting for our private mobility to move us to the Salt Hotel LUNA SALADA, located on the shores of the Salar de Uyuni.3rd Day:UYUNI - SALAR DE UYUNI - LA PAZ (B,L,)-9:00 am. We pick you up from your Hotel in your private mobility to visit the train cemetery, where you can see ancient and old trains in ruins as the first locomotives that arrived in Bolivia, continue to the Town of Colchani and visit the manual processes of Salt , prepared by the community of the place, we enter the Uyuni Salt Flats, continue the journey until arriving at Incahuasi Island, where we will observe giant cactus and spectacular landscapes, and where we will enjoy a delicious lunch.We head to the Tunupa Volcano to see flamingoes, and enjoy the view of the Tunupa Volcano from the shores of the Uyuni Salt Flats.We return to Uyuni to enjoy the sunset with reflections and accompanied by special toasts for this unique and wonderful occasion.In our private drive we headed to the International Airport of Uyuni to board our flight back to La Paz.- 20:30 pm Arrival to La Paz and private transfer to Hotel of 3 stars, overnight at HOTEL GLORIA, LA PAZ BOLIVIA.4th Day:TIWANAKU - CHECK OUT BOLIVIA (B,L)-8:00 am We pick you up from your Hotel in your Private Mobility to direct us to visit the ruins of Tihuanaku in La Paz. we will know the gate of the Sun, Puma Punku and the museums that are in this archaeological site.-11:00 am We return to La Paz, to drive to the international airport of El Alto and leave it to board your flight back according to itinerary.-14:00 pm End of service
6 Days Private Best of Bolivia Tour from La Paz with Flights VIP
1st Day:CHECK IN BOLIVIA - LA PAZ CITY TOUR (L,)-Pick up from the airport (according to itinerary of arrival), transfer to Hotel of 3 stars in La Paz, HOTEL ROSARIO-14:00 p.m. Pick up in private mobility and your English-speaking guide from your Hotel to carry out City Tour, through the urban city of La Paz, we will visit the MURILLO PLAZA, PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, CHURCH OF SAN FRANCISCO, and the main streets borne and visited by the city, we continue visiting Moon Valley, and we will experience the cable car ride. At the end of the service, we leave you at your Hotel to enjoy your rest at HOTEL ROSARIO, LA PAZ.2nd Day: LA PAZ - SUCRE (B,L,D)According to the flight itinerary, we pick you up from your Hotel in La Paz, at 7:00 am, to go to the airport and take a flight to Sucre.We arrive to Sucre and transfer to a 5 star HOTEL PARADOR SANTA MARIA LA REAL.After lunch, we made a city tour through the colonial streets of Sucre, we visited Plaza 25 de Mayo, Cretacic Park, La Recoleta, and after finishing this experience we rested in our hotel.3rd Day: SUCRE- POTOSI-UYUNI (B,L,D)We leave Sucre in our private mobility and our guide, to go to Potosi and visit the mines, after this visit we will go to Uyuni, after 4 hours of travel, we will be able to spend the night in HOTEL DE SAL LUNA SALADA.4th Day: UYUNI SALT FLATS- LA PAZ (B,L)Our adventure starts at 10:00 am, to visit the cemetery of trains, the majestic Salar de Uyuni, the Incahuasi island, we finish the visit at the Uyuni airport to take a flight to La Paz.Upon our arrival our guide arrives to direct us to HOTEL GLORIA.5th Day: LA PAZ - COPACABANA (B,L,D)Our private guide, pick us up at 7:30 am, to take us to discover the famous Titicaca Lake Located in Copacabana, where we visit the floating islands, the Isla de la Luna, all in private service and get to know the local life of the region.We return to La Paz in our private mobility to rest in HOTEL ROSARIO6th Day: LA PAZ - TIHUANACU (B,L)Our last day we started the tour at 9:00 a.m., to direct ourselves in our private mobility with our professional guide, to the ruins of Tihuanacu, located at 3 hours from La Paz, where we will know everything about this culture visiting the archaeological ruins of the door of the sun, puma punku, the monoliths and all the ruins of this empire that are until now considered a mystery.Upon returning to La Paz, our tour ends with the one left at your place of preference, your Hotel or at the airport.