Welcome to Guanay

Isolated Guanay makes a good base for visits to the gold-mining operations along the Ríos Mapiri and Tipuani. Chatting with the down-to-earth miners and barranquilleros (panners) can make for a particularly interesting experience. This area and other spots upriver are frontier territory that are reminiscent of the USA’s legendary Old West, and a bit of caution is advised.

