Welcome to Guanay
Isolated Guanay makes a good base for visits to the gold-mining operations along the Ríos Mapiri and Tipuani. Chatting with the down-to-earth miners and barranquilleros (panners) can make for a particularly interesting experience. This area and other spots upriver are frontier territory that are reminiscent of the USA’s legendary Old West, and a bit of caution is advised.
A block downhill from the plaza, Hotel Pahuichi is fairly primitive but probably offers the best value in town. It also boasts Guanay’s best and most popular restaurant. A good alternative to Hotel Pahuichi (and right next door) is Hotel Minero.
Top experiences in Guanay
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.