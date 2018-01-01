Welcome to Paro Dzongkhag
The fertile land, clement climate and network of trade routes from Tibet have provided the people of Paro with a solid economic foundation. For most of the 19th century, Paro held the seat of government and was the commercial, cultural and political centre of the country.
Several treks begin in or near Paro. The Druk Path Trek climbs east over a 4200m pass before descending to Thimphu. The Jhomolhari, Laya–Gasa and Snowman treks all lead west from Drukgyel Dzong on to Jhomolhari base camp and the spectacular alpine regions of Gasa and Laya.
Top experiences in Paro Dzongkhag
Paro Dzongkhag activities
4-Day Dochula Pass Tour From Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel.The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. Ta Dzong. The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Best of Bhutan Tour From Paro
This tour will take you to few districts in Bhutan. You have the choice for a simple sightseeing tour or add little adventure to it. If you travel coincides with a festival then you will witness some unique festival in Bhutan. This tour is ideal for family and small group travel.Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. The Rinpung Dzong's names translates to the " Fortress on a heap of Jewels ".Ta Dzong ( National Museum ) The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong. The Ta Dzong was constructed in 1656 with a purpose to give advance warning to the Paro Dzong in case of an approaching army, in fact the word Ta means 'to see' in Dzongkha. The future first king was imprisoned here for a brief period in 1872. In 1968 the Ta Dzong was converted into the National Museum of Bhutan. The Museum houses a priceless collection of textile, costumes, paintings, appliqué, wooden handicrafts, weapons, armour and jewellery. There is a small section dedicated to the natural history of Bhutan. There is a small chapel on the top of the building with icons representing Himalayan Buddhist traditions.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Do the following sightseeing. Kuenselphodrang, Tashichho dzong, Folk heritage museum, National textile museums, National memorial chorten Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Local Home Stay Experience in Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. Ta Dzong The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. Overnight in Paro in a farm house. You will stay tonight in a house in the village with a local family. You will eat and get to see the family go about their daily chore. Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Tashichho dzong The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.Folk heritage museum. The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.National textile museums:The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The changing exhibitions at the museum will introduce you to the major weaving techniques that the weavers employ to make these beautiful fabrics. It also gives you a chance to see the various styles of dressing of the men and women from different parts of Bhutan. National memorial chorten The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
Taktsang day hike
After early morning breakfast, We will take you for a morning hike up to Taktsang Monastery, also known as ‘Tiger’s Nest’. Hanging precariously and magically from a rather steep cliff, the Taktshang monastery is a monument of genuine pride for the Bhutanese nation. It defies architectural principles to the core and amazes tourists from around the world. It is a sight to behold. Taktsang or the Tigers lair as the monastery is called, it is widely regarded is one of the most important monuments of spiritual significance in Bhutan. Its history is deeply associated with the visit of Guru Padmasambhava, the revered Indian saint who came to Bhutan in the 8th century AD. The cave was named Taktsang after Guru Rinpoche flew into the cave from KurtoeSingyeDzong in eastern Bhutan while riding on a tigress. When he landed in the cave, he took the wrathful form of Guru DorjiDrolo who is regarded as one of the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche to decimate the demons. Several saints have chosen this sanctuary to pray and meditate in solitude. The monastery was built in 1692 by Gyalse Tenzin Rabgaye who is said to be one of the reincarnations of Guru Rinpoche. The Monastery consists of four main temples along with their residences that are constructed along the rock ledge. There 8 caves in total out of which 4 are relatively easy to access. The monastery was ravaged by fire twice in the 1900s first in 1951 and later the fire of 1998, which nearly destroyed the monastery completely. The government then undertook a comprehensive reconstruction in 200 with funding from foreign donors. The monastery was recreated to its original splendor and re-opened to the public shortly thereafter. From the road, the hike toward Taktsang follows an uphill route and takes approximately 3-4 hours at an average walking pace on a clear, sunny day. We recommend that you carry sunscreen lotion, large quantities of drinking water, a walking stick just in case you need to shoo of the birds and a hat to further protect yourself from the sun.
Bhutan Delight Tour
Day I: Paro Sightseeing On arrival at Paro Airport, our guide will receive you.Then drive towards Ta Dzong and Paro Dzong about 30 minutes. The Houses for Bhutan National Museum. After spending about 1.5 hours at museum and sightseeing around, the guest will serve lunch at local restaurant, the first time experience of local cuisine. Dinner and Halt at Olathang Hotel Day II: Sightseeing and Hiking Chelela Pass After breakfast, drive about 45 minutes from Paro to Chele La pass at about 3800 meters. From the road, walk up the incline around 1.5 hours towards the highest point at 4500 meters for a majestic view of the Himalaya range, including Mount Jomolhari and other peaks. Walk down the hill through natural forest and after 1.5 hours reach at Kila Gompa, a nunnery inhabited and another temple called Gorina Lhakhang. Then back to the car, which takes around 30 minutes. The lunch will be ready. Drive back to Paro. Dinner and halt at Olathang Hotel Day III: Paro to Thimphu Check out hotel after the breakfast and drive 20 minutes to visit Tamchog Lhakhang and drive 30 minutes towards Thimphu City. Check-in Pedling hotel,Thimphu and lunch will be serve. Followed by sightseeing about 3 hours such as famous places like National Memorial Chorten, Buddha Point or Kuensel Phodrang and Takin zoo.Then visit local Painting school and Handicrafts shops. Followed by visiting Trashi Chhoe Dzong. Dinner and Halt at Pedling Hotel Day IV: Thimphu to Punakha Visit farmer’s vegetable market nearby town after the breakfast.Then drive about 30 minutes towards Dochu La Pass (3050m) from where one can see 108 chortens stupa and have a spectacular view of the Himalayas. Followed by driving towards Punakha about 60 minutes. On the way, you will enjoy lunch at restaurant. After visiting Punakha Dzong, dinner Halt at Meripuensum Hotel, Punakha. Day V: Punakha, Wangdidu, Paro & Hiking at Dochula After breakfast enjoy sightseeing around Punakha and Wangdu. The drive back to Dochula and do hiking for 4-5hours towards Lungchuzekha Goenpa (temple) through a forest of hemlock, birch and rhododendrons and large meadow. Drive back to Paro and free evening at Paro and dinner at Local restaurant. Halt at Olathang Hotel Paro Day VI: Paro Hike to Taktsang Gonpa Experience best hike towards Paro Taktshang after breakfast. Located at two thousand feet from the valley floor to a sheer cliff face high above the Paro valley. Enjoy lunch nearby Taktsang. Back to town and towards 6.00 PM our office will host farewell dinner. Halt at Olathang Hotel Day VII: Departure You will drive to airport after breakfast for departure
Private Tour: Glimpses of Bhutan 6 Days
Day 1: Arrive Paro (L, D)On arrival at Paro airport, assistance and transfer to hotel. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Later visit the National Museum of Bhutan & Paro Dzong which now houses the offices of the district administration & the district monk body. In evening, explore Paro town. Welcome dinner & overnight at hotel.Day 2: Paro – Thimphu (B, L, D)After breakfast, drive to Thimphu – the capital town of Bhutan. Visit the National Library – a repository of precious & religious manuscripts written in gold. A stop will be made at the Institute for Zorig Chosum – a painting school where the traditional style of Thangka painting is taught. Folk Heritage Musuem where you will have an insight into rural Bhutanese way of living. After lunch sightseeing begins with the visit to the Memorial Choeten, a stupa built in 1974 to honor memory of the 3rd King. Then visit the 14th century Changangkha Lhakhang. Later drive to Sangaygang – the viewpoint also known as “Lover’s Point,” where couples come to enjoy the bird’s eye view of the Thimphu valley. Then you will visit the Dupthob Lhakhang, built by Dupthob Thangthong Gyalpo. It is now a nunnery & has more than 70 practicing nuns. Overnight at Hotel.Day 3: Thimphu – Punakha (B, L, D)After breakfast drive to Punakha – the ancient capital of Bhutan. The drive takes you across Dochula Pass (3100 m) which is marked by a large Bhutanese style Choeten, 108 small choetens & prayer flags. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Evening try the traditional Bhutanese archery, your guide will help you with the archery. Archery is Bhutan’s National Sport. Overnight at hotel.Day 4: PunakhaAfter breakfast, you will hike to Khamsum Yuelay Namgyal Choeten - built in 1994 by Her Majesty Azhi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck for the well-being of the people and country. It’s a moderate hike through the rice paddies & pine forests. Then you will visit the Punakha Dzong & admire the beauty of the Bhutanese architecture, where dzongs were built without iron nails. You will also have time to admire the paintings on the life of the Buddha. Lunch in restaurant in Khuruthang town. Overnight at hotel. Day 5: Punakha – Paro (B, L, D)Breakfast at hotel drive to Paro check in at hotel. After lunch day hike to Taktshang Monastery literally known as Tiger's Nest is one of Bhutan's most sacred places, & an important pilgrimage destination. You will walk along a trail that slowly rises above the valley, taking you through fields and past four large prayer wheels turned by a stream. Continuing across an open meadow, you hike up a section of trail to a ridge where prayer flags rustle in the wind next to a massive prayer wheel. Overnight at hotel. Day 6: Departure (B)Breakfast at hotel, then transfer to airport to board your flight