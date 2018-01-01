Welcome to Royal Manas National Park
After many years of being off-limits due to security concerns, this remote and enticing national park is open to visitors. The park and the practicalities of visiting is little known, even among many agents in Thimphu, and facilities are limited: only 39 foreigners trekked the 'eco-trail' from Gomphu to Panbang in 2014.
The park's forests are home to a wide variety of animals, including elephants, water buffalos, leopards, between 30 and 50 tigers, clouded leopard, civets, rhinoceros and more than 360 species of birds. The park abuts the Manas National Park in Indian Assam, forming a transnational conservation area.
November to March are the best months to visit. There are several tsechu festivals in the region in the 10th Bhutanese month (November).