Welcome to Trashi Yangtse Dzongkhag

Previously a drungkhag (subdistrict) of Trashigang, Trashi Yangtse became a fully fledged dzongkhag (district) in 1993. It borders the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and there is some cross-border trade and significant cross-border foot traffic. The old trade route between east and west Bhutan from Trashi Yangtse, over the mountains to Lhuentse and then over Rodang La (4200m) to Bumthang, is now a trek route. The district lies at the headwaters of the Kulong Chhu, and was earlier known as Kulong.