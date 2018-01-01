Welcome to Trashi Yangtse
The orderly settlement of Trashi Yangtse rises just above the Chorten Kora, 3km from the old dzong. The new dzong and town occupies a large bowl-shaped valley in one of the furthest corners of the kingdom, 550km from Thimphu.
The road enters from the south, passes the large Chorten Kora and then enters a subdued bazaar area with an elaborately decorated Bhutanese-style chorten. From here, one road leads straight to the headquarters and visitor centre of the Bomdeling Wildlife Sanctuary; another branches right to the new dzong and administrative offices, on a ridge 130m above the town. The dzong was inaugurated in 1997 and has little historical or architectural significance, though the archery ground below the dzong is worth a visit if a tournament is underway.
